Serious crash same day police launch road safety campaign

FIVE patients were transported to Mundubbera Hospital in a stable condition yesterday afternoon after their Toyota Lexus rolled and crashed into a tree on Mundubbera Durong Rd at Boynewood.

The incident occurred the very same day police launched their 'Don't Die on Rural Roads' campaign in Monto.

Senior Constable Robbie Yarrow, who attended the rollover at around 4pm, said the occupants were lucky to be alive.

"A foot the other way and we're talking a fatality,” Snr Const Yarrow said.

Three females in their 20s and a male in his 30s sustained minor injuries, while a fifth, another female in her 20s, was airlifted from Mundubbera to Bundaberg hospitals suffering facial and spinal injuries.

Earlier that day, police launched their 'Don't Die on Rural Roads' campaign in Monto with representatives from all emergency service arms.

The Queensland road toll sits at 130 at the time of publication, 12 per cent of which have been in the Wide Bay Burnett.

In 2018, there were 40 fatalities in the Wide Bay Burnett, 30 per cent higher than 2017 and 35 per cent higher than the five-year average.

Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells said almost 80 per cent of fatal crashes are on rural roads and the Wide Bay Burnett was over-represented in state-wide fatalities.

"The impact each fatal crash has on families and friends can't be measured,” he said.

"Behind each of the numbers is a personal story of devastation.

"The campaign has a simple message, but we hope it serves as a reminder to the community about the consequences of a crash on our roads.”

As part of the campaign, signs have been placed along the Burnett Highway on either side of Monto and Gayndah, and between Mundubbera, Eidsvold and Ban Ban Springs.

Local police vehicles will also carry the sign in their rear windows as a reminder to road users as they continue targeting the 'Fatal Five': speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, seat belt use, and distraction or inattention.

Next week is the official commencement of Queensland Road Safety Week, where emergency services will be participating in a range of public education initiatives.

Mundubbera's emergency services will be performing a pair of mock vehicle cut-outs on Monday.

"It couldn't be more timely,” Snr Const Yarrow said.