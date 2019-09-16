Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

ROAD CLOSED: Marom Creek Rd in Marom Creek is closed in both directions. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSED: Marom Creek Rd in Marom Creek is closed in both directions. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area. Richmond Police District

UPDATE, 6.30am: A REPORT will be prepared for the Coroner after the death of a motorcyclist near Ballina on Sunday.

About 4pm yesterday, a 24-year-old man was riding a motorcycle east on Marom Creek Road, Marom Creek, when he collided head-on with a Nissan Navara at the intersection of Youngmans Creek Dip Road.

The man was thrown from his bike and sustained serious injuries. Despite attempts by members of the public to resuscitate him, the man died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured, but was taken to Lismore Base Hospital as a precaution and to provide a blood sample.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Original story: A SERIOUS accident involving a car and motorcycle, 5kms west of Wardell road, Marom Creek has halted traffic in both directions on Marom Creek Rd.

Richmond Police District are asking drivers to avoid this area.

"The road is closed in both directions and will be for hours," Richmond District Police posted on their Facebook page.

For information about when the road opens please download the Live Traffic app.