Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.
News

Serious crash: Pedestrian and car collide in Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
31st Aug 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition after a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Bundaberg South last night.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said police were called to the Barolin Street and Mcmannie Street scene at 6.45pm on Friday where a red Toyota Camry and a 45-year-old male collided.

Snr Const Webb said the pedestrian landed on the bonnet and hit his head on the windshield.

Other pedestrians stopped to render assistance.

Snr Const Webb said an 82-year-old female was behind the wheel.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics, including Critical Care, attended the incident where the man was treated for head and leg injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

bundaberg bundaberg hospital qas qps traffic incident
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Earrings for the soul created by young designer

    premium_icon Earrings for the soul created by young designer

    Business Age is just a number for Bundy girl, Lili Jacobsen.

    Bankruptcy economic woes: Bundy needs 'new money' injection

    premium_icon Bankruptcy economic woes: Bundy needs 'new money' injection

    Business Annual bankruptcy figures paint a worrying picture

    From the Mayor: Bundy port push key to the future

    premium_icon From the Mayor: Bundy port push key to the future

    Politics Our future trade-related economic success is linked to the port.

    Beautiful Bundy homes: Historic Queenslander up for sale

    premium_icon Beautiful Bundy homes: Historic Queenslander up for sale

    Property THIS modern Queenslander incorporates the beauty of country charm and character.