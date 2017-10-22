Man dies at Oakhurst after being struck by car

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 11.30PM: A man has been killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd about 8pm on Saturday night.

Senior Constable Ron Vandersteen from the Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit said an elderly man was driving along Mungar Rd in a blue ute when he missed the stop sign.

He went over an embankment and down a drain on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

"He's got out of his vehicle," Snr Const Vandersteen said.

Another vehicle stopped to see if he was okay, with a second car also stopping to make sure the man was alright after the crash.

"They've had a conversation with him, he's indicated that he'd rung for assistance and he was fine," Senior Const Vandersteen said.

"For whatever reason the gentleman has turned to walk back toward his vehicle and hasn't seen another vehicle that was headed along Biggenden Rd, heading into town.

"This vehicle unfortunately has collided with the pedestrian.

"QAS has arrived and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Snr Const Vandersteen said a lot of factors had contributed to the tragic incident.

"It's unfortunate, there's no ambient lighting here, it's raining, the road's dark obviously and he was wearing dark clothes.

"There wasn't really a lot that the motorist coming towards him could do, plus you've got the glare of headlights facing towards them.

"It's just an unfortunate incident."

Snr Const said the people trying to assist him had witnessed the incident.

He said it had been a traumatic evening for all concerned.

"The driver of the vehicle that struck him, she's very, very upset," he said.

"There's nothing that she could do about it.

"The people that witnessed it - well it's hard for me to say because we deal with it every day, but I dare say the trauma for them and in the days to come will be fairly significant.

"That's when people need to gather around them and keep them company and a little bit of reassurance as well, because it's not a very nice thing to see."

UPDATE, 10.20PM: Emergency crews remain at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Traffic is being directed around the scene.

The crash happened on the corner of the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Mungar Rd at Oakhurst.

UPDATE, 8.45PM: Police and paramedics are at the scene of an incident in Oakhurst where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said limited details were currently available.

The incident happened on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd about 8pm on Saturday.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Oakhurst.

Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area if possible.

More information to come.