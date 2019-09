Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Bourke St, Blacks Beach about 3.43 this afternoon.

IN A horrible start to the school holidays, a child has nearly drowned at a Mackay beach.

A spokesman said a "primary-school aged male" was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.