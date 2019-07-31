Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and family hold concerns for Joel's safety.
Police and family hold concerns for Joel's safety.
News

Serious concerns for missing man

Cathy Moore
by
31st Jul 2019 10:04 AM

POLICE hold serious concerns for a 22-year-old man missing from Kippa-Ring for 11 days.

Joel Trimble was meant to be catching a train from Kippa-Ring to Caboolture on July 20 but never arrived at his intended destination.

Police renewed their appeal for the public's help to find Mr Trimble after initially putting a call out for help on July 25.

Joel Trimble was last seen on Saturday, July 20 at George St, Kippa Ring
Joel Trimble was last seen on Saturday, July 20 at George St, Kippa Ring

Officers and family hold serious concerns for his safety due to Mr Trimble having a medical condition that requires medication.

The young man is described as caucasian, around 170cm tall, slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Joel Trimble
Joel Trimble

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper and track pants (pictured).

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

editors picks help missing person police public assistance

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A church biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Death of a major Queensland industry

    premium_icon Death of a major Queensland industry

    News Qld sugar production now 95 per cent majority foreign owned

    QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    premium_icon QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    Local Faces Harry Potter and Star Wars theme a winner

    HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    premium_icon HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    Business Readers nominate hundreds of hair stylists