Serious concerns for missing man
POLICE hold serious concerns for a 22-year-old man missing from Kippa-Ring for 11 days.
Joel Trimble was meant to be catching a train from Kippa-Ring to Caboolture on July 20 but never arrived at his intended destination.
Police renewed their appeal for the public's help to find Mr Trimble after initially putting a call out for help on July 25.
Officers and family hold serious concerns for his safety due to Mr Trimble having a medical condition that requires medication.
The young man is described as caucasian, around 170cm tall, slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper and track pants (pictured).
Police urge anyone with information to come forward.
Contact Policelink on 131 444.