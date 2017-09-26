Serial thief says he will die in jail

DRUG ADDICT: Brendan Hodda, 39, was released from jail in June but was back behind bars after just a few weeks.

DRUG ADDICT: Brendan Hodda, 39, was released from jail in June but was back behind bars after just a few weeks.

PROLIFIC thief Brendan Hodda reckons he will die in jail after being sent back to a cell for a spate of stealing, including a security system.

Hodda, 39, only tasted freedom for a few weeks before being arrested and returned to jail, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

In the dock, Hodda pleaded guilty to four counts of stealing after a previous conviction; and three counts of fraud.

Hodda stole a security system from Harvey Norman on July 24, a torch from a marine store on July 31, a $1200 Humminbird fishing sounder on August 2, a woman's purse at Bargara on August 4 and used her credit cards three times.

"It is quite evident he has issues with substance abuse and has very like offences when convicted in February,” prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said.

He said Hodda was released from jail in June and had no capacity to pay restitution.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Hodda and a co-offender went into stores with the intention to steal.

In February, Hodda was sentenced to 18 months jail for stealing offences, and 12 months for fraud, to be released in June.

"He was out of prison and straight back into his old habits,” Sgt Burgess said.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Hodda grew up in Clermont with nine brothers and sisters, and was drinking at 15 and injecting speed by 21.

His life had been out of control and got worse, with Hodda in and out of jail his entire adult life for dishonesty and drug offences.

Mrs Maloy said he did not seek self-pity but had a significant drug addiction.

"He's absolutely sick and tired of this life he's chosen for himself and does want to address his drug offending,” she said.

"He accepts he must address it or his life will be all but ruined.”

Mrs Maloy said Hodda had chronic liver disease and after being released from jail to parole had been homeless and fallen back into his old ways - offending to feed his drug habit.

Ms Merrin said his sentences would get longer.

"I'll die in jail anyway. Not much I can do about it,” Hodda replied.

Hodda was sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 months and nine months jail, cumulative to his existing sentence.

Ms Merrin said she did not want to impose a crushing sentence, saying Hodda will serve another 10 months jail before being eligible to apply for parole from June 6, 2018.