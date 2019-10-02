Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast police have expressed concerns it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.
Sunshine Coast police have expressed concerns it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.
Crime

Serial letterbox bombers leave path of destruction

2nd Oct 2019 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast police say it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.

Over the past month officers have been called to a number of addresses in the Maroochydore, Kawana and Caloundra areas where dozens of letterboxes have been destroyed by crudely constructed explosive devices, comprising of empty drink cans, sparklers and soda bulbs.

On September 28, a 60-year-old Little Mountain woman alerted police late at night after one of the devices was detonated inside her brick letterbox.

Sunshine Coast police have expressed concerns it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.
Sunshine Coast police have expressed concerns it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.

The resulting explosion was so intense it blew the metal front and rear faces of the unit four metres away, destroying the brick and spreading shrapnel through the yard.

In another incident at Mountain Creek a device exploded at the front door of someone's home.

Inspector Mark Cordwell said juveniles are mostly believed to be involved, with the recent increase in offences falling within school holidays.

"When detonated, these devices pose a significant risk to both the person who has made it and anyone who happens to be nearby," Insp Cordwell said.

Police say dozens of Sunshine Coast homes have been targeted in the past month.
Police say dozens of Sunshine Coast homes have been targeted in the past month.

"They also cause major damage to property and have a high risk of starting fires," he said.

"I would hate for an elderly person or resident to sustain serious injuries after innocently investigating a disturbance outside their home and being caught in one of these explosions."

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

More Stories

bombing crime editors picks police scd crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Health boss sacking exclusive: ‘Dumbfounded by decision'

    premium_icon Health boss sacking exclusive: ‘Dumbfounded by decision'

    News EXCLUSIVE: A former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chairman says he was dumbfounded at the decision to sack chief executive Adrian Pennington.

    'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    premium_icon 'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    News The water level is falling rapidly at this beloved attraction.

    Crash victim’s beloved dog found after 15 days in bush

    premium_icon Crash victim’s beloved dog found after 15 days in bush

    News Merlin is now at a vet clinic recovering after her incredible ordeal

    IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...