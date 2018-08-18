Female serial killer’s suicide pact

British serial killer Joanna Dennehy tried to take her own life. Picture: Supplied

British serial killer Joanna Dennehy tried to take her own life. Picture: Supplied

BRITISH serial killer Joanna Dennehy is believed to have tried to kill herself in jail after apparently making a grisly suicide pact with her prison cell girlfriend.

Dennehy, 35, and her lover are understood to have been found by guards "entwined on the floor, which was covered in blood," a source told The Sun.

"They think they need splitting up now to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Joanna Dennehy is one of only two female prisoners serving a whole life sentence in the UK. Picture: Supplied

The pair were rushed to hospital where their injuries were treated.

They were then returned to HMP Bronzefield in Surrey.

But once back inside, Dennehy launched a second suicide attempt - which again failed.

She is now believed to be being cared for by medics.

A prison spokesman said he could not comment on individual prisoners.

Dennehy is one of only two female prisoners serving a whole life sentence in the UK.

She stabbed three men to death over a ten-day period in March 2013, before knifing two others.

Branded "pure evil" by criminology experts, Dennehy, of Peterborough, Cambs, said she committed the murders because it was "moreish and fun".

Her victims' bodies were found in ditches in Cambridgeshire,

The first was Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, a Polish national who she had met a few days earlier.

Dennehy stabbed three men to death over a ten-day period in March 2013, before knifing two others. Picture: Supplied

She convinced him to meet up implying that they would have sex.

Instead she stabbed him in the heart and dumped his body. The following week 56-year-old Falklands veteran John Chapman was knifed to death by Dennehy.

Later that day she murdered her landlord and lover Kevin Lee, 48.

His body - dressed in a black sequin dress - was found the following day with stab wounds in the neck and chest.

It was reported that Dennehy had wanted to kill nine men in total, to be like killers Bonnie and Clyde.

She was caught two days after going on the run when police launched a triple murder probe.

At the Old Bailey, judge Mr Justice Spencer told her: Although you pleaded guilty, you've made it quite clear you have no remorse."

"You are a cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative serial killer."

The Sun revealed last year that Dennehy has bragged to lags that she had killed a fourth person.

She said this victim was also a man, but at the time the Ministry of Justice said they had found "no evidence" to support her boasts.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please phone000.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.