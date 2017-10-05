28°
Tablets change good Bundy dad into serial flasher

Image iStock
Ross Irby
A BUNDY dad is in jail after he exposed his penis in a series of unsavoury public acts, including being seen by a mum and a female student outside a school.

Police were called to seven incidents in seven days after the man was spotted exposing his penis at different locations around the region.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how Daniel Troy Haynes, 47, unexpectedly went from being a good father with minimal criminal history to a serial flasher.

His lawyer explained how Haynes was taking unknown tablets at the time.

Haynes, who is in jail, pleaded guilty via video-link to five counts of committing an indecent act in public; one count of wilful exposure intended to offend; and one count of wilful exposure.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt outlined the incidents, saying on July 25 Haynes was seen masturbating on Bourbong St.

On August 2 he was seen in Bundaberg East with his shorts down and penis exposed.

And a mother, taking her child to school in Kalkie, saw him walking with his fly unzipped and his penis out.

Haynes was opposite Kepnock State High School with his penis out when observed by a mother of a student, and a female student.

He also exposed his genitals in Buss Park on July 25.

In his submission Snr Cnst Blunt sought a head sentence of 12 months because of the level of his offending, and proximity to a school.

Haynes had already spent 57 days in custody.

Defence lawyer, Nick Larter said Haynes was the primary carer of his two children until his former partner took them earlier this year.

He said Haynes did not cope well and suffered sleeplessness.

He was self-medicating, taking tablets given him by friends, and not completely aware of what they were.

"He has little recollection of the events and has expressed a great deal of shame concerning his confronting conduct," Mr Larter said.

"On his release from prison he plans to enter a rehabilitation facility for counselling and treatment."

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin said given his behaviour had not been an isolated incident but persistent conduct, was also done near a school, it required a jail term.

She said his prior history included only offences of dishonesty, drugs, and public nuisance.

He was sentenced to 12 months jail for the five indecent acts, and to six months for the wilful exposure, aggravated offence.

Finding he had good prospects, Ms Merrin said Haynes must serve three months jail and be released to supervised parole on November 2.

Bundaberg News Mail
