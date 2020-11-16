Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Serial flasher busted over two months of nudie terror

by Nathan Edwards
16th Nov 2020 10:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who is alleged to have exposed himself multiple times over a two-month period on the Gold Coast.

It's alleged police received three reports of a man acting suspiciously and exposing himself to members of the public at Coombabah Lakelands Conservation Area on September 3 and twice on October 23 this year.

It's also alleged during one of the incidents the man slapped a 30-year-old woman on the buttocks.

The 19-year-old man from Coombabah has been charged with three counts of wilful exposure and one count of common assault.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on December 2, 2020.

Originally published as Serial flasher busted over two months of nudie terror

More Stories

alleged indecent exposure crime editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        Premium Content NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        News JUDGE: “Your accessing, downloading or having possession of that material contributes to that vile trade.”

        CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        Premium Content CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        Premium Content NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        News See how Bundaberg’s local university fared among the rest of the state.

        Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        Premium Content Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        News New LNP leader David Crisafulli unveiled his new shadow ministry today.