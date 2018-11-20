Menu
Shay Tuwhare Toa Smith, 27, was busted drug driving as he pulled into the Caloundra Magistrates Court car park.
Crime

Serial drug driver drove to court ... and got busted again

Amber Hooker
by
20th Nov 2018 1:58 PM
A SERIAL drug driver was busted for the third time this year as he pulled into the Caloundra Magistrate Court carpark.

Police were conducting traffic duties on people attending and leaving the Caloundra Magistrates Court last month when they followed Shay Tuwhare Toa Smith to the rear of the building.

Smith returned a positive drug test and subsequent analysis.

Today, Smith pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva while on a probationary licence.

It was the third time this year the 27-year-old was caught for similar offending, to which he pleaded guilty to in February and October.

The court heard Smith had "fallen off the wagon" after his house recently burnt down, and he was now living with his mother as he dealt with a marriage breakdown.

"All of this is a combination of events that has seen his life spiral out of control," Smith's defence lawyer Rowena Ferrall told the court.

Smith initially told police he had used marijuana six weeks prior, however Ms Ferrall told the court he had consumed illicit drugs at a party only days earlier.

"He thought he was right to drive on Tuesday to court, he didn't still feel the effects of the drug," she said.

"He is now getting his life back on track, not using drugs any longer and is remorseful for his actions."

Smith was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for eight months, a conviction was recorded and he was fined $900 referred to SPER.

