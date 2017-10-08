Serial drink-driver done on way to bottle shop

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

AFTER a few drinks of cider, Damian Knowles soon got busted for drink-driving - telling RBT police he was on his way to the local bottle shop.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told it was was Knowles' ninth such offence - and his third in the past five years.

Knowles pleaded guilty to drink driving on Barolin St at 6.12pm on May 25 with an alcohol reading of .076.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Knowles told officers he drank "four to five Merrydown ciders and was driving to the bottle shop”.

Snr Cnst Bland said because Knowles had two previous offences within five years he had to be disqualified for a minimum of six months.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said Knowles was not a prolific offender and it was not a high-range offence.

Mr Messenger said Knowles received a part-disability support pension of $776 a fortnight and did some paid work.

"He was doing mail drops and walked 14km then mowed the lawn, and drank,” Mr Messenger said.

"He says he felt fine as he thought he had spaced them (the drinks) out.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was Knowles ninth time before a court for similar offences.

She said his past alcohol readings on his record included .165 and .167.

She said although his relevant offending had been done over the past 20 years, this was also "a double-edged sword” because Knowles latest offence showed that he had not learnt.

Ms Merrin said a penalty of deterrence was important.

She sentenced Knowles to a month in jail, immediately suspended for eight months. His licence was disqualified for six months.