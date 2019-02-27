Menu
TOO FAST: A woman caught speeding through Gympie was disqualified as she drove to church in Nambour, a court has been told.
Serial disqualified driver's close jail call

Arthur Gorrie
by
27th Feb 2019 7:53 AM

A TRAGEDY stricken Maryborough woman had a close call with jail in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, after she pleaded guilty to her third unlicensed driving offence in three years.

The court was told Michelle Lee Brady, 40, had been caught driving unlicensed in 2015, disqualified in 2016 and disqualified again on November 24 last year.

Brady had been driving to from Maryborough to attend church in Nambour at 6.36am, when police caught her speeding on the Bruce Highway in Gympie.

The court was told she was driving at 80kmh in a 60kmh zone.

She was attending church in Nambour because the church she belonged to held services in a circuit between Bundaberg, Maryborough, Gympie and Nambour and was in Nambour that day.

Her solicitor Lucie Taylor said Brady had sold her car to avoid any further temptation to drive.

Brady had successfully overcome an opioid addiction and had lost two of her chiildren, a daughter five years ago who was killed in a car crash and a son who died of a drug overdose.

Mr Callaghan accepted Brady's tragic circumstances and her responsibilities for two remaining offspring, and said he was glad she was working with a church and a drug rehabilitation clinic in Nambour.

"Regardless if you're going to church or a doctor you made the choice to drive and were hoping to get away with it.

"You didn't get away with it,” he said.

He recommended Brady find a clinic closer to home.

"It's time for the court to impose a sentence of imprisonment,” he said, ordering a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He also disqualified her from driving for two years.

