Serial dater kisses and tells in memoir of romantic mishaps

PUCKER UP: Former Bundaberg journalist and reformed serial dater Megan Whitehouse, nee Cunneen, has spent almost two decades in frog-pashing pursuit of her perfect prince.

PUCKER UP: Former Bundaberg journalist and reformed serial dater Megan Whitehouse, nee Cunneen, has spent almost two decades in frog-pashing pursuit of her perfect prince. Contributed

ALMOST 40 dating disasters in a kiss-and-tell memoir has been release by a former Bundaberg journalist, and she believes will have more mothers reaching for a copy to find out their sons antics then the men themselves.

Serial dater Megan Whitehouse, nee Cunneen, spent almost two decades in "frog-pashing pursuits of her perfect prince” as she grew up in Bundy and now over-shares her experiences in her book Pucker Up! A Kiss-and-tell Memoir of Dating Mishaps, Mistakes and Misfortunes.

The 34-year-old recalls everything from the first time her heart was broken at the age of 12 to the days at uni when she was "poor and would go out with whoever would feed her”.

"I put myself out there in the cesspool of singles,” she said.

"I said yes to every opportunity that came my way as I was open to the fact that one day I would meet that someone special and now I have,” she said.

"I'm certainly no love guru but I am a survivor. I started dating in the late '90s, when eyebrows were thin and the Backstreet Boys were back and I was still dating when Tinder and sleazy DMs slid onto the scene - I've honestly seen it all”

Mrs Whitehouse now lives in Tamworth and is happily married and expecting her first child.

She said it was the encouragement of her mother and husband that pushed her to pursue her dream of becoming an author.

"I'd tell my mum about my dates and she said I should write it down,” she said.

"I ended up believing another crap date would just end up another good story.”

In the 37 chapters Mrs Whitehouse didn't mention every date she'd ever had, but focused on the stories which taught her a life lesson.

"Some just didn't make the cut,” she said.

"I changed the names in the stories to protect the innocent and the not-so-innocent.”

Pucker Up! A Kiss-and-Tell Memoir of Dating Mishaps, Mistakes and Misfortunes by Megan Whitehouse is published by Inscope Books, edited by Full Stop Publishing (Lauren Shay from Full Stop is a former Bundaberg NewsMail sub-editor) and printed copies

Copies of the book are available at www.puckerup memoir.com.au.