
The case was raised in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Luke Mortimer
Crime

Sergeant accused of shoplifting may not be fit to face trial

Luke Mortimer
by
31st Oct 2018 6:00 AM
A MACKAY region police sergeant who has been accused of multiple shoplifting offences may not be mentally fit to face trial.

Nikolas Newman's case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old officer from Ooralea has been suspended from service by Queensland Police Service following internal investigations

In September, Newman was charged with eight counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (shoplifting).

It's been alleged by police that Newman unlawfully took property from a supermarket on multiple occasions. However, police have emphasised the allegations against Newman have not been substantiated.

Newman's case was mentioned in the court earlier this month, when he did not appear due to medical concerns.

Similar circumstances were at play when Newman's case was raised on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Calvin Grech, of the Queensland Police Union, appeared in the court by phone.

He told Magistrate Mark Nolan that his client was not in the court as he needed to visit a second psychologist.

"Your honour, the final (psychological) report - what I expect will be the final report - only arrived (Monday), which I hoped would give me a clear indication of how we could move the matter forward," Mr Grech said.

"Unfortunately, that has only shed further confusion on the matter and I have to make further arrangements for my client to see a second psychologist.

The matter will ultimately be resolved via a plea of guilty or an argument about my client's (mental) capacity under Section 27 of the (Criminal) Code. That's the point that's trying to be resolved by the experts at the moment, " he said.

Mr Nolan adjourned Newman's case to December 4.

Mackay Daily Mercury

