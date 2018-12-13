Menu
Brodie Dalzell was sentenced to jail in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.
Brodie Dalzell was sentenced to jail in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Sentenced to stay behind bars until 2021

Janine Watson
by
12th Dec 2018 12:30 PM
A MAN who evaded police for over a month, and was eventually arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in East Boambee, was sentenced to jail in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

Brodie Dalzell had been wanted on a warrant for several firearms and violence offences and was the subject of three police appeals for information.

On August 21, he was eventually apprehended after a long stand off with police at a Borrowdale Crescent residence.

The street was in lockdown as police negotiators, police dogs and the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit were all called in to help apprehend the 25-year-old.

Brodie Dalzell.
Brodie Dalzell.

Also inside the residence at the time of the stand off was a one-year-old girl (Family and Community Services were notified) and a 23-year-old woman who was later charged with hinder execution of search warrant, hinder police investigation, conceal indictable offence, and drive while disqualified.

Dalzell was remanded in custody and on Tuesday was sentenced in relation to several charges including affray; multiple counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit; receiving property believed to be stolen; driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period (second offence); multiple charges of possessing a prohibited drug; and not stopping/driving dangerously while being pursued by the police (second offence).

He was sentenced to three years and six months in jail with a non-parole period of two years and nine months. He will be eligible for parole on September 10, 2021.
 

