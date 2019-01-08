Menu
A man charged over three sex assaults at the Esplanade Lagoon will be sentenced on Valentines Day. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Crime

Lagoon sex assault case heard

by Pete Martinelli
8th Jan 2019 5:48 AM
A MAN charged over three sex assaults at the Esplanade Lagoon will be sentenced on Valentines Day.

The defendant, 24, appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard he had a previous charge of a fourth sexual assault and common assault to be dealt with.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges and did not apply for bail.

Police allege the man approached and inappropriately touched three women between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Saturday.

A member of the public chased the man along the Esplanade but lost track of him on Spenceâ€‰St.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage of the surrounding area after receiving complaints from the three women and identified the alleged culprit and tracked him down a short while later.

He was on bail for the previous alleged assaults at the time.

The defendant did not resist the police application to revoke all bail.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the matter for long plea on February 14 and adjourned the man into custody.

He will appear in person for the sentencing day for the four counts of sexual assault and one of common assault.

