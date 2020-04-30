Sensory garden to help families during Covid-19

Community Lifestyle Support has arranged for families and members of the public to be able to book and access the sensory garden during Covid-19

TODAY Community Lifestyle Support is opening their sensory garden to bookings to provide parents with an alternative place for children to burn of energy.

CLS Allied Health Centre is offering families the ability to book a time to spend in their sensory garden in line with current Covid-19 safety requirements.

Allied Health Centre occupational therapist Kirsty Stewart said she first raised the idea of opening the sensory garden to families and members of the public after a day of phone calls from stressed parents asking for help.

Many families have been struggling with the closure of outdoor play spaces but Ms Stewart said for children with disabilities it could lead to serious challenges for them and their parents.

“All kids need to run, jump and play, but for children with disability this can be an essential part of helping them feel calm,” Ms Stewart said.

“30 minutes in an outdoor, stimulating environment can make the difference between a calm and happy child and constant meltdowns.”

Manager of the Allied Health Centre Sarah James said she agreed it was an opportunity to provide much-needed support and set the wheels into motion.

“We’re lucky to have this space and the ability to manage the risks, so why not,” Ms James said.

“CLS has clear protocols in place for every visitor to our site, including checking their temperature, ensuring hand washing practices, and also sanitising spaces each time they’re used,” she said.

From today the sensory garden will be available for bookings twice daily and broader bookings will be available from Monday after restrictions ease.

To book time in the Sensory Garden, free of charge, or to find out more contact Community Lifestyle Support on 1300 257 753.