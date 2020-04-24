Sensational beach weather expected to continue

BEACH REPORT: An early morning stroll on Kellys Beach last year. Conditions this weekend are looking to be fantastic.

IMPORTANT NOTE

Please only use our local beaches for essential exercise (swimming, surfing, paddling, walking, running, etc.).

There is absolutely no need to sit, lay, sunbake, group, drink or linger on any of our beaches.

Also, if you are at the beach, please maintain the minimum social distancing guidelines and avoid group gatherings.

Above all, stay happy, healthy and look out for one another!

WEATHER

We have experienced some sensational weather across our region over the past week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks like this trend is set to continue, although those winds could just get a little stronger through this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, but generally we are set for more mild temperatures and mostly blue skies.

The wind this morning will be quite light at around 10 knots from the E/SE before it increases to 10 to 15 knots from the E/NE through this afternoon.

These E/NE winds will continue into tomorrow morning at around 10 knots before a mild E/SE wind change moves into the region through the morning and gets up to around 10 to 15 knots. Sunday will then deliver E/SE winds at around only 10 knots through the entire day.

SWIMMING

Looking at the weather forecast for the next few days, it does appear that we are set for mostly good swimming conditions, although there will be periods of time when the ocean will get a little choppy (mostly this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon).

The best time for a swim will certainly be through the early mornings and really, anytime from sun-up through to around midmorning should provide the better conditions due to the lighter winds and higher tide. Sunday, in particular, is looking to be a tremendous day for the beach.

The best beaches for swimmers will vary over the coming days, with Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach being the picks by this afternoon and again early tomorrow, before beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park Beach and the like being better by tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday.

If you visit the beach for exercise or other essential reasons, don’t forget to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches and only during patrol times – remember, if we can’t see you, we can’t save you!

BEACH PATROLS

• NOTE: Surf lifesaving operations have reverted to surveillance patrols and will continue in this capacity until further notice. Personnel will be on the beaches, and will continue to operate proactively, however there will be no flagged areas.

• Today and weekdays: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

• Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

SURFING

After what seemed to be an endless run of clean, fun-sized waves about local beaches over the previous few weeks, things certainly ground to a halt this past week!

Flat, mirror-like conditions have greeted surfers since last Sunday, but there is a slight glimmer of hope looking ahead to this weekend with a small increase in wave heights likely starting from today.

However, realistically probably we’re not getting anything significantly better until maybe Sunday.

Don’t get too excited expecting an epic surf session, but hopefully the mornings will start to provide some rideable waves over the weekend at your usual favourite spots.

Also, as per other beachgoers – consider whether you need to be out and about in this current situation, maintain a healthy spacing in the line-up, don’t hang in the carpark or around the parklands, and keep your surf sessions shorter to allow others the opportunity to get wet.

Craig Holden

Surf Life Saving Queensland