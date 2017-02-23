32°
Seniors can get latest info at 'one-stop shop' forum

Emma Reid
| 23rd Feb 2017 4:13 PM
STAY UP TO DATE: Topics covered at the Seniors Forum will include home support, changes to MyAgedCare and services offered via the Public Trustee.

BOOK now to take part in the annual Seniors Forum organised by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the forum was a "one-stop shop" covering topics from home support and home care packages through to services offered via the Public Trustee.

"There is so much information available to our seniors and it can be quite confusing to keep up to date with changes that do affect services and benefits available to seniors.

"We all know there are important changes coming regarding the MyAgedCare system as well as changes in superannuation and many other services delivered through the Federal Government.

Cr Peters said the forum was a great way to get the latest information about available services, and people would also have the change to talk with presenters.

The Seniors Forum will be held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre on March 14, at 8.30am. Doors open at 8am and morning tea will be provided.

Bookings are essential and can be made by emailing comdev@bundaberg.qld.gov.au or phoning 1300 883 699 by Wednesday, March 9.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council general-seniors-news noticeboard seniours forum

