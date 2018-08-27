Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The protesters have sent 1 William St into lockdown. Picture: AAP/Mark Calleja
The protesters have sent 1 William St into lockdown. Picture: AAP/Mark Calleja
Politics

Protesters shut down government HQ

by Aaron Bunch
27th Aug 2018 1:06 PM

A BUNCH of senior citizens have sent Queensland's government headquarters in Brisbane into lockdown with their protest against the Adani coal mine.

A spokeswoman at 1 William St said about 20 protesters entered the foyer with hidden banners at around 11am.

 

Adani protestors are seen occupying the foyer of the Queensland Government headquarters at 1 William Street in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Adani protestors are seen occupying the foyer of the Queensland Government headquarters at 1 William Street in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Ten police were negotiating with the group, which is demanding a meeting with Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch.

They want an assurance the Government will prosecute Adani over an alleged breach of its pollution licence for releasing sludge into waters near the Great Barrier Reef.

Police at the scene this morning. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Police at the scene this morning. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

"Adani has broken Queensland law and lied about how much toxic coal sludge they released," Galilee Blockade spokesman Ben Pennings said.

"With just 11 days left to prosecute, Adani has thus far got off scot-free. Labor must enforce our laws that Adani has clearly broken."

Liberal National Party Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the Government should investigate whether any breach had been covered up, but said the project needed to proceed.

"We know that the environmental approvals are all in place and Adani needs to get going so that those jobs they've promised for regional Queensland start," she said.

"In relation to any prosecutions, that's up to the government to monitor and carry out as they should."

The group is demanding to meet Minister Leanne Enoch. Picture: File photo/AAP/Steve Pohlner
The group is demanding to meet Minister Leanne Enoch. Picture: File photo/AAP/Steve Pohlner
protest queensland government senior protesters

Top Stories

    One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

    premium_icon One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

    Business GET ready to inhale as Australia's largest retailer of candles and home fragrances opens its doors at Hinkler Central in a few weeks time.

    Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench offer'

    premium_icon Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench offer'

    Politics Mr Pitt said power prices were a main concern

    UPDATE: Maryborough resident dead in Bruce Highway crash

    UPDATE: Maryborough resident dead in Bruce Highway crash

    Breaking Maryborough resident confirmed dead at the scene of Bruce highway crash

    Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

    premium_icon Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

    Health Daughter says her dad was left in bed of blood by hospital staff

    Local Partners