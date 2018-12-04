‘Flimsy’: Palmer’s claims of Canberra ‘conspiracy’

SENIOR politicians have been accused of holding war-room talks over a whiteboard in Canberra where they plotted ways to "destroy" Clive Palmer by having him criminally charged.

The explosive allegations, contained in court documents filed by Palmer, were revealed during an application heard in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, where the mining magnate tried to have charges brought over an alleged takeover bid struck out.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission brought the criminal charges against Palmer and his company Palmer Leisure Coolum in February this year.

They alleged that in June 2012, Palmer Leisure Coolum breached the Corporations Act by publicly professing to make a takeover bid to for the company The Presidents Club Pty Ltd, but failed to make an offer for securities in the company in a two-month period.

Former One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts. File picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

They allege that Mr Palmer aided, abetted, counselled or procured the company to do so, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment and fine of $11,000 for an individual, and fines of $55,000 in respect of a corporation.

Lawyers for Palmer and Palmer Leisure Coolum on Tuesday argued there had been delays in bringing the charges, the charges were "doomed to fail" and there was a "sinister" purpose behind the prosecution, namely that it was designed to prejudice his ability to run for parliament.

Crown prosecutor Timothy Begbie told the court documents filed by Palmer detailed "what does not fall short of a conspiracy".

The court heard the documents contained claims by people working in Palmer's office of other politicians trying to "destroy" the mining magnate.

The court heard Palmer alleged the charges had been brought in a "sinister" way to derail his political career.

"... This complaint... together with other things... does not fall short of serious conspiracy of the Liberal National Party and two independent statutory officers," Mr Begbie said.

"This extraordinary, sort of, sinister suggestions around the timing, is a complete house of cards ..."

The court also heard the documents filed by Palmer alleged former Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts was involved in the plot to bring down Palmer.

"... Mr Roberts was said to have been rude to some people at the airport, then the plaintiff returns to Mr Roberts (in the court document) and asserts the government had a whiteboard and they were planning ways to get Clive Palmer... that they would destroy Clive Palmer with the full force of the state and later, that they got Clive Palmer," Mr Begbie said.

He told the court the allegations were not connected to the criminal action and were "most flimsy and far flung way" of trying to get the court to throw out the charges.

The matter will return to court later this month.