Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Senior police constable charged with child grooming named

23rd Sep 2019 12:23 PM

 

A BRISBANE police officer suspended for allegedly grooming a child aged under 16 for sex has had his matter heard in court.

The senior constable, Matthew Paul Hockley, 32, did not appear as his matter was briefly heard in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was stood down this month after being charged with three counts of child grooming.

It is alleged he groomed the child with the intention of engaging in sexual acts and to expose them to "indecent matter".

He also faces two counts of using of the internet to procure children under 16.

The man, who is on bail, was excused from appearing and his matter was adjourned to October 14.

More Stories

Show More
child grooming editors picks matthew paul hockley police corruption police misconduct
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Caravan park victim chases taser and knife wielding thief

    premium_icon Caravan park victim chases taser and knife wielding thief

    Crime A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with a number of offences, after he attempted to break in to a caravan.

    SKOOL SUKS: Vandals’ embarrassing spelling fails

    premium_icon SKOOL SUKS: Vandals’ embarrassing spelling fails

    Crime The word 'meth' among graffiti sprayed

    15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    Whats On No need to be bored as the holidays kick in

    PLAYING WITH FIRE: Marine flares found at scene of two fires

    premium_icon PLAYING WITH FIRE: Marine flares found at scene of two fires

    Crime POLICE are investigating two vegetation fires that were intentionally lit using...