MP calls on community to send a clear message

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Sexual Violence Awareness Month provided an important opportunity to raise awareness of sexual violence and abuse in Queensland communities.

THE Bundaberg community is being urged to show its support for victims of sexual assault and stand together to say no to violence in the community.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Sexual Violence Awareness Month provided an important opportunity to raise awareness of sexual violence and abuse in Queensland communities.

"Sexual Violence Awareness Month is held during October each year and serves as an important reminder to all Queenslanders that violence of any kind - including sexual assault or the threat of sexual violence - is totally unacceptable," she said.

"And importantly, it is also an opportunity to let those affected by sexual violence and abuse know that they are not alone and that they have our full support.

Ms Donaldson said sexual violence affects both men and women, and as a community we have a responsibility to support all people affected.

"However, we know that one in five women in Australia has experienced sexual violence since the age of 15," she said.

"There are a number of awareness-raising activities and community events occurring across the state throughout October including Candle Lighting Ceremonies to acknowledge the strength and courage of sexual violence survivors, awareness-raising breakfasts and workshops.

"I urge all in Bundaberg to show their support because together, we can send the clear message that sexual violence will not be tolerated in our community."

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that the number of sexual assault victims in Queensland has increased for the fifth consecutive year - to around 4350 in 2016.

"These figures are more than just alarming - they also signal the need to continue to provide vital support to victims

of sexual assault and work hard to put an end to this type of violence in our communities," she said.

"That's why the Queensland Government has increased investment in community-based sexual assault services from $6.24 million per annum across 19 services in 2015 to $8.37 million across 27 current services in 2017.

Ms Doanldson said there are strong links between domestic violence and sexual assault and she was working hard to address these issues.

For information on a Sexual Violence Awareness Month event near you visit http://bit.ly/2gnhCFg