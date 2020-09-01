A BUNDABERG woman has told a Magistrate that she refuses to stop smoking drugs.

Paola Juanita Smith appeared at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to three drug charges, telling the Magistrate she will never stop smoking.

Police executed a search warrant at Smith's home on July 31, where they found a 21cm, 30cm and two 6cm marijuana plants, 120g of dried marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Despite the charges stating a grinder and two water pipes were found on the property, the defendant argued that there was one water pipe on the property.

"I'm not denying it … I'm guilty of the grinder but there was only one bong," she said in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

"And I'm not going to stop smoking - you can send me to drug aversion but I won't stop."

The defendant told the court that she was told that she required a shoulder reconstruction eight years ago and has been on the waiting list ever since.

Smith said she only uses marijuana as a remedy for her shoulder pain and preferred to grow her own instead of buying the "rubbish they're selling on the streets."

She said while she has been prescribed pain relief medications, she did not like the physical affect they had on her, as it made her feel out of it and she feared they could damage her kidneys and liver.

The defendant said while she doesn't believe she has it worse than anyone else, she was going through a difficult time as her brother and sister had passed away within 12 months and three of her seven children were going through their own legal and health battles.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said Smith had been very frank and forward with the court and believed a fine would suffice as it was clear the defendant was not selling drugs to others.

She was fined $600 for two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils and no conviction was recorded.