'Send me money, I love you': CBD wounding accused

Jim Alouat
| 3rd May 2017 4:44 PM
Proclamations of love erupted in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
"SEND me money. I love you," yelled Dean Roger Harvey to his family at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today as he was led away by police.

The 21-year-old was facing charges including one count of unlawfully wounding another and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Harvey's lawyer sought an adjournment for the case before the courtroom erupted with family members and Dean professing their love for one another.

"We love you, Dean," said one woman from the public gallery.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin brooked no nonsense, calling on Harvey to not disrupt her courtroom.

"Excuse me, Mr Harvey," Ms Merrin said.

Harvey responded with an expletive before Ms Merrin requested police remove him from the courtroom.

But not before Harvey told his family he loved them and asked for money to be sent.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday, June 22.

Topics:  belinda merrin buncourt dean roger harvey police

