SEND IT DOWN: Areas around Bundy receive more than 100mm

Moore Park Beach and Paradise Dam received more than 100mm of rain in the last 24 hours, with the rainfall expected to continue into the week.

Moore Park Beach and Paradise Dam received more than 100mm of rain in the last 24 hours, with the rainfall expected to continue into the week.

After hot and dry few months rain and a cool change have finally made their way to the Bundaberg region.

Showers have given areas around Bundaberg a good drenching with some places receiving more than 100mm of rain in the 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon.

One of those areas was Moore Park Beach which, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall map, received a whopping 113mm from Monday afternoon to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Paradise Dam also received 110mm yesterday which has brought capacity up to 28.76 per cent with a volume of 49,015ML.

The welcome rain comes amid fears the dam would run dry in the coming months.

Bundaberg itself received about 28mm in the gauge with the Ned Churchward Weir recording 66mm.

The rain isn't expected to go anywhere just yet, with a cold front and trough system slowly moving across the south of the state.

BoM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the region could see totals reach up to 25mm on Wednesday and up to 30mm on Thursday before the rain starts to move away later in the week.

"The type of cloud we have at the moment is not as clumpy which is why we're seeing more consistent and less isolated rainfall," she said.

"If we saw more storms form we could see totals of up to 40mm but those are more likely inland."

Ms Hoff said a coastal wind warning was in place over the ocean until Wednesday morning.

The cool weather is also expected to stick around for a few more days before things warm up over the weekend.

On Wednesday Bundaberg will reach a top of 25 degrees, before temperatures start to creep back up to 27 on Thursday, 29 on Friday and a warm 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

More stories

Cool change to turn down the heat in Bundaberg

PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the track for Bundy's biggest race day

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards