Senator’s CDC data scrutiny

A WA Greens senator accuses the Federal Government of using “cherrypicked” data to define the success of its cashless debit card in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

Senator Rachel Siewert said the government was relying on declining unemployment figures in the state region of Wide Bay, with data also used from before the card’s rollout started in January.

Yet the card was not being used in the entire Wide Bay region, and only in the federal electorate of Hinkler.

“It’s like saying that unemployment has dropped in Canberra using the figures for the whole of NSW, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

“Unemployment figures in the Wide Bay area dropped quite a bit before the trial started and have changed slightly since the card’s introduction.”

Social services minister Anne Ruston visited Bundaberg and Hervey Bay last Thursday, where she said she was pleased with outcomes.

But she could not offer data that showed how many people left the card and gained employment.