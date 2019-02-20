Adani finch report doomed from the start: business owner

NOT HAPPY: SMW Group director Jack Trenaman and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan talk about their disappointment with the results from Adani's Black-Throated Finch Management Plan.

DISAPPOINTMENT is an understatement for Rockhampton businessman Jack Trenaman following the announcement of results from Adani's Black-Throated Finch Management Plan.

The director for SMW Group, a leading mining and industry services provider based in Rockhampton, said the review on the plan outsourced by the State Government to an independent body openly opposed to the coal mining industry.

He said he was not at all surprised by the results and the review was doomed from the start.

"It needed to be done by an agency free of bias.

"I've never seen so much interference from the State Government and I'm sure no other mine in the region has had this many interruptions.

"Queensland's unemployment rate currently sits above the national average.

"The State Government needs to look at the value the mine will bring, particularly in regards to the economy and lowering unemployment."

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan said the Labor party could no longer take Central Queenslanders for fools.

"Jackie Trad and the Labor party are taking us for mugs," Senator Canavan said.

"They expect us to believe that this last minute review into the black-throated finch is all part of a proper process.

"That is a load of rubbish.

"It is not me saying that, the Labor party's own trade unions are saying it."

This week the district president of the CFMEU, Stephen Smyth, called out Labor's 'go slow' tactics.

"I think they (the Queensland Government) are finding new ways to delay (the mine) and there are people within the government and departments that are somehow continuously throwing road blocks up," Mr Smyth said.

"Someone is obviously saying to them 'we want you to do this'."

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad responded to Senator Canavan's comments saying the State Government had facilitated more than $9 billion of mining investment in Queensland over the last four years, supporting 5500 jobs.

"Every one of these projects went through the independent regulator," Ms Trad said.