Senator impressed with Bundy start-up

GENERATING POSITIVITY: Senator James McGrath with the Generator's Morgahna Godwin, Rebecca Corbett and Leslee Ryan and LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt.

IT'S an inspiring space where people can come together to run businesses and share ideas.

The positivity being generated in the Generator is so apparent that Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister James McGrath's first words when he walked in yesterday were "this is a very cool space”.

It has indeed been a very cool space for the people behind the Generator who say the start-up area, located in the Bundaberg Post Office building.

They say it's a way to combat unemployment and encourage people to run global businesses while drinking coffee and ducking out for a surf here and there.

The space offers affordable rents to those wanting to run a business, with the added bonus of workshops and shared knowledge.

For Tally and Tick business owner Rebecca Corbett, it gives her the chance to operate in a social environment and not have to place her children into daycare.

"It saved my business and it meant I could keep going, otherwise I'd be that single mum sitting at home,” she said.

"Everyone just works together.”

The Generator's Morgahna Godwin has worked in New York, Melbourne and China and says nothing beats the mood in Bundy.

"Coming here, it's on the precipice of something, you can actually feel it,” she said.

Senator McGrath, stopping by with LNP candidate David Batt on a quick trip to the region, said he was impressed with the initiative.

"The outside world is in this room in terms of what you're doing,” he said today.