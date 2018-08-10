Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONATION: This painting was commissioned by Senator Barry O'Sullivan in recognition of the assistance they received following his grandson’s accident. Patrick O'Sullivan (pictured) is now in Year 5.
DONATION: This painting was commissioned by Senator Barry O'Sullivan in recognition of the assistance they received following his grandson’s accident. Patrick O'Sullivan (pictured) is now in Year 5. Bev Lacey
News

Senator gives thanks after near death of grandson

Alexia Austin
by
10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENATOR Barry O'Sullivan has expressed his gratitude to staff at Mary MacKillop Catholic College, five years on from an school fete accident that left his grandson Patrick with traumatic head injuries.  

Mr O'Sullivan's grandson, a student at the school, was flung from a carnival ride in May 2013 leaving him in an induced coma.  

Mr O'Sullivan donated a painting of Mary MacKillop to the school during the opening of the stage two facilities on Wednesday, as he thanked staff for their support during the recovery process.

"I'm here as a grandfather, expressing my thanks to this school," Mr O'Sullivan said.  

"My own personal experiences are that you don't remember a lot of the events when your family is struggling with something like this.  

"But the one thing I do remember is the pastoral care and support provided by this school.  

"It's my pleasure, on behalf of my family, to donate this painting to the school."  

The opening ceremony celebrated the completion of the school's $5 million upgrades that included a new information design and technology centre, undercover sports facility and administration centre.  

Representing Education Minister Grace Grace, assistant minister of state, Jennifer Howard, also attended.  

Related Items

barry o'sullivan donation grandson mary mackillop catholic school painting

Top Stories

    Failed minister out to resurrect career

    premium_icon Failed minister out to resurrect career

    Politics FORMER Queensland MP Leanne Donaldson is seeking a return to politics by nominating for Labor Left’s Senate preselection spot just weeks after a car accident.

    Should school bus driver have returned for boy, 12?

    premium_icon Should school bus driver have returned for boy, 12?

    News Family says boy was left behind

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Our older residents are not as well off as we think

    premium_icon Our older residents are not as well off as we think

    News Survey addresses concerns over retirement savings

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Countdown on for Bundaberg's Oceanfest

    premium_icon Countdown on for Bundaberg's Oceanfest

    Whats On Get ready for fun

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners