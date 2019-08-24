Senator fights for cheaper Qantas flights for Bundy

QANTAS: Bundaberg travellers are hoping to see cheaper flights in the not-too-distant future.

QANTAS: Bundaberg travellers are hoping to see cheaper flights in the not-too-distant future. Brent Winstone

QANTAS has ruled out reducing the cost of flights in and out of Bundy but one senator says she is not giving up the fight.

Queensland LNP senator Susan McDonald is calling for the airline to cap prices in Bundy following the announcement on Tuesday of a $10 million investment to cap airfares from 16 regional areas to the closest capital city destination.

Senator McDonald met with Qantas management before the news in her push to make airfares more affordable for regional areas.

"After meeting with Qantas and negotiating some partial success for lower airfares for residents in Western Queensland, there is scope for talks involving all airlines about their fee structures in regional airports like Bundaberg,” she said.

"Bundaberg is a tourism hub with access to distillery tours, whale watching and the southern Great Barrier Reef (and) competitive airfares would go a long way to boosting tourist numbers which presents significant advantages to the local economy.”

She said it was crucial for families in regional areas to be able to fly affordably, to reduce the cost and safety hazards of driving to and from Brisbane for medical treatment, work or sport.

But the airline yesterday confirmed it would not cap the cost of Bundy flights.

A spokeswoman said the cap, which applies only to residents living in the 16 regional areas, would not apply to Bundaberg and the airline had no other plans to cut pricing.

She said last-minute Bundaberg fares this week were from $195, that year-round fares started at $164 and the company often had sales.