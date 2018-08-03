Man charged after dozens of guns seized

Police and border authorities have seized a stunning arsenal of weapons, including two silencers, from a cluttered northern beaches home with their alleged owner facing serious charges.

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives are still figuring out why Jonathan Paul Cole, 57, needed 26 unauthorised guns, including lever action rifles and illegal semi automatics.

A 57-year-old man is facing nine charges relating to 22 unregistered firearms. Picture: Australian Border Force

Cole was arrested at his Frenchs Forest home on Thursday after Australia Border Force officers and NSW Police linked him to suspicious firearm parts arriving from overseas.

Cole is facing nine charges relating to 22 unregistered firearms, four prohibited firearms including an SKK rifle, two ammunitions charges and allegedly possessing two silencers.

Also among the firearms were a "crudely manufactured" rifle, an unregistered air pistol, eight registered firearms, three registered handguns and various accessories.

Authorities have linked the man to suspicious firearm parts arriving from overseas. Picture: Australian Border Force

Cole had his firearms license suspended immediately.

ABF officers began their investigation early this year after seizing 14 packages at an international mail centre.

"We have significant capabilities at the Australian border to detect imports of firearms and accessories and through our investigations we have located a number of other serious weapons" ABF superintended Garry Low said.

ABF officers seized 14 packages at an international mail centre early this year. Picture: Australian Border Force

"Any firearm in the wrong hands can be extremely dangerous. This is why we work closely with our state police partners to ensure any firearms coming into the country are imported and kept in accordance with the law."

Drug and Firearms Squad Commander detective acting superintendent Jason Weinstein the massive seizure was a reminder the NSW Firearms Amnesty continued.

Police found two silencers and a “crudely manufactured” rifle. Police Force. Picture: Australian Border Force

"The Firearms Amnesty is an opportunity to legally dispose or register an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item without penalty until 30 September," Det Supt Weinstein said.

"The maximum penalty for possessing a prohibited firearm is 14 years imprisonment, and an unregistered firearm is five years, so now is the time to hand them in."

Cole did not apply for bail in Parramatta Court On Friday but is expected to make a release application in court on Monday.