Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WRITTEN OFF: A car involved in a collision with a semi-trailer has reportedly suffered extensive damage.
WRITTEN OFF: A car involved in a collision with a semi-trailer has reportedly suffered extensive damage. Google Maps
Breaking

Semi-trailer, car collide on Bruce Hwy

Andrew Thorpe
by
11th Mar 2018 2:04 PM

EMERGENCY services are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale.

A semi-trailer has reportedly collided with a car near the turn-off to the Granite Creek rest area, about 35km south of the township.

Police were called to the job at 1.26pm and are still on their way.

A police spokesman said no one had been reported injured and the highway was not blocked, though the car involved has reportedly suffered extensive damage.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Related Items

bruce hwy gladstone creek rest area gladstone roads gladstone traffic miriam vale
Gladstone Observer
From teen offender to PT: Bundy girl turns her life around

From teen offender to PT: Bundy girl turns her life around

Crime A JUDGE has recognised the tremendous effort a teenager has made to turn her life around after a drug-fuelled, nine-day crime spree.

  • 11th Mar 2018 5:07 PM
WATCH: Dashcam footage of Bundy rear-ender goes viral

WATCH: Dashcam footage of Bundy rear-ender goes viral

News Car crunches into vehicle in front

New shape, attitude, defines new Buccaneers

New shape, attitude, defines new Buccaneers

Soccer The Buccaneers produced its best performance of the season.

  • 11th Mar 2018 5:43 PM
Nurses take break to recharge, refresh and build resilience

Nurses take break to recharge, refresh and build resilience

Community Much-needed respite for our carers

  • 11th Mar 2018 5:09 PM

Local Partners