Semi roll-over on highway

A SEMI-TRAILER rolled over on the Bruce Hwy in the early hours of the morning just outside of Miriam Vale.
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene, stating that a male patient was transported to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition with hand injuries after the roll-over at 1.08am.
A passer-by told the NewsMail this morning that the semi had appeared to have gone through the guard rail and down the embankment.
He said at 8.30am Clayton's Towing Service was trying to remove the truck.