26°
News

Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

Emma Reid
| 4th Aug 2017 12:05 PM
GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.
GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money. Max Fleet BUN050615FAC1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WATCH Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final today at Riverfeast.

The competition is heating up with the semi-final kicking off at 4pm.

The Bundaberg Relay For Life fundraiser, that follows a similar format to television's X-Factor, has seen local talent audition and compete in three heats during July.

Bundaberg Relay For Life committee member Karen Bath congratulated the community on embracing C Factor, and showing their support.

"The talent we have seen over the three heats has been awesome - the judges have had a hard time this year,” she said.

The C Factor grand final will be held at Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg Relay For Life on August 12-13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg c factor relay for life riverfeast whatson

Man who strangled girlfriend facing deportation

Man who strangled girlfriend facing deportation

"YOU had your hands around her neck, she could easily have died. Just remember that. Just keep your hands off,” a judge told Murray James Churcher.

Almost 300 jobs coming to Burnett Heads

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and division 6 representative Scott Rowelson discussing the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment plan.

Federal, state and local governments combine for project

Man arrested for letting it all hang out

The man had been caught with his genitals out at East Bundaberg and on another occasion, the CBD.

Charged with exposing himself in public

Last day for much-loved Bundy eatery

COOKING UP A STORM: Bundy Flavours and Kitchen Confidence owner/chef Wayne Bryans will say goodbye to Bundy today.

Goodbye Rum City, hello River City

Local Partners

Bargara paramedic faces the other side of medical help

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for Bargara paramedic Steve (Sunny) Whitfield and his family and they're strapped in for a long, life-changing ride.

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.

Sister city goes well

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

Bundy, get the party started at Pink show

DEAD RINGER: Kim Boath is bringing her Raise Your Glass show to the Club Hotel tomorrow night.

Tribute performance to get the crowd dancing

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

2,339m2 WITH TOWN WATER and SEWER ONLY 3KM TO CBD

3 Parkview Terrace, Bundaberg North 4670

Residential Land This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 ... Expressions of...

This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 allotment with town water, sewer, no rear neighbours and under 3km to the CBD post office in...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

7,007m2 WITH TRANQUIL SURROUNDS, NO REAR NEIGHBOURS AND CLOSE TO RIVER

36 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a small acreage block with no rear ... $155,000

Are you are looking for a small acreage block with no rear neighbours close to the river to design and build your new family home? If so this 7,007m2 allotment in...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1,012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $167,500

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GOLFING RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY WITH POOL + TENNIS COURT + BBQ FACILITIES

36 / 20 One Mile Road (North Haven Estate), Bundaberg North...

Residential Land Positioned in the heart of North Bundaberg Golf Course, North Haven is ... $145,000

Positioned in the heart of North Bundaberg Golf Course, North Haven is an exclusive gated estate and your opportunity to be a part of Bundaberg's one and only...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’