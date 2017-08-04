Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.

WATCH Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final today at Riverfeast.

The competition is heating up with the semi-final kicking off at 4pm.

The Bundaberg Relay For Life fundraiser, that follows a similar format to television's X-Factor, has seen local talent audition and compete in three heats during July.

Bundaberg Relay For Life committee member Karen Bath congratulated the community on embracing C Factor, and showing their support.

"The talent we have seen over the three heats has been awesome - the judges have had a hard time this year,” she said.

The C Factor grand final will be held at Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg Relay For Life on August 12-13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.