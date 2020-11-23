Semi filled with dirt flips on busy Bundaberg street

Crews tended to the crash after a semi lost its load.

MULTIPLE crews tended to the intersection of Princess and Cross Sts at East Bundaberg after a semi-trailer carrying dirt flipped.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident was reported at about 5.45 tonight.

She said the driver had not been injured and had managed to remove himself from the truck.

A small earth mover was brought in to help clear the pile of dirt that had fallen out when the semi flipped on its side.

Police, fire crews and Ergon workers were all on scene.

As of 7pm the scene was still being cleared.