Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews tended to the crash after a semi lost its load.
Crews tended to the crash after a semi lost its load.
News

Semi filled with dirt flips on busy Bundaberg street

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Nov 2020 7:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE crews tended to the intersection of Princess and Cross Sts at East Bundaberg after a semi-trailer carrying dirt flipped.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident was reported at about 5.45 tonight.

She said the driver had not been injured and had managed to remove himself from the truck.

A small earth mover was brought in to help clear the pile of dirt that had fallen out when the semi flipped on its side. 

Police, fire crews and Ergon workers were all on scene. 

As of 7pm the scene was still being cleared.

Crews tended to the crash after a semi lost its load.
Crews tended to the crash after a semi lost its load.

More Stories

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Premium Content Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Crime The man, along with a co-accused, allegedly held a chainsaw over the alleged victim’s legs and threatened to saw them off.

        Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        Premium Content Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        News Bundaberg man tells police liquid nioctine was for his baby as they uncover a bevy...

        SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

        Premium Content SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

        Crime Thinking of going fishing? One woman has learnt the hard way why it’s best to clean...

        FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

        Premium Content FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

        News Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service currently monitoring long burning fire.