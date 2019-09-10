Selling season: Location key when buying in Bundy region

INSIDE LOOK: It's all about location for property in the Bundaberg region. Coastline Realty currently has listed 3/98 Miller St at Bargara for $1.595m. This stunning four-bedroom property is an example of what's available.

LOCATION is the fundamental factor in determining property price in Bundaberg, according to a key report.

“Property fundamentals in Bundaberg change significantly depending on price, although one fundamental is common across all sectors - location, location, location,” the report prepared by property valuer Herron Todd White says.

“One of the major draw cards in the Bundaberg region is the beach and the town’s close proximity to it.

“At the moment, there is a lot of new good quality housing being constructed in new estates in Bargara in the sub-$500,000 range.

“Apart from the sea change, the other draw card is the rural residential tree change.

“In our rural residential estates such as Parklands at Branyan, there is a resurgence in the popularity of owning a larger block.”

The report also singled out the $1.47m sale of the LifeLine property in Bundaberg in January as an indication the market for good quality commercial investment stock remained strong with healthy demand from investors.

“Vacancies in older retail rental stock are more noticeable and large shopping centres in the Wide Bay are still dominant in the hunt for securing new tenants,” the report said.