Selling our port around the globe

HOT SPOT: The Port of Bundaberg marketing booklet created by Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) in conjunction with Bundaberg Regional Council and the Department of State Development.

THE Port of Bundaberg will play a vital role in the future prosperity of not just the Wide Bay but the state of Queensland.

That's the bold claim from Gladstone Ports Corporation as it released a new marketing booklet spruiking the Port of Bundaberg to attract new investors to the region.

The booklet outlines GPC's vision for the Port of Bundaberg through future development in three key areas: Port Industry; Marine Industry; and Marina, residential and recreational facilities.

Port of Bundaberg manager Jason Pascoe said the purpose of the document was to attract new businesses to the region by encompassing the region's capabilities, attractions and facilities in one document.

"The Port of Bundaberg is at an exciting stage of growth with the $70m Knauf development under construction, the completion of the gas pipeline and the announcement earlier this year from the Queensland Government regarding the State Development Area,” Mr Pascoe said.

"GPC is continually working with the government, industry and the community to explore development opportunities within the Port of Bundaberg.

"In support of this growth at the Port of Bundaberg, it is timely to promote the Bundaberg region as a place to invest, work, stay and live.”

The booklet chronicles the port's history and how it is perfectly poised to capitalise on a "golden opportunity for businesses to develop port-related industry and trade”.

Key elements of the port are its ease of access to Asian and South Pacific markets, substantial existing port/marine infrastructure, such as terminals, wharves and moorings and its proximity to key domestic consumer markets.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey praised the document saying it highlighted the fact the port was a "sleeping giant”.

"The future of Queensland relies on a very successful Wide Bay,” he said.

"The Port of Bundaberg is pivotal to that.”

"The port now has a professional document in place to attract more investment.”