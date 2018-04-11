Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commonwealth Games

Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online

by Kirstin Payne
11th Apr 2018 7:57 PM

SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.

The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.

Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.

The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.

Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.
Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.

Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.

Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.

Related Items

borobi borobi plush commonwealth games

Top Stories

    PM accused of taking Wide Bay for granted

    PM accused of taking Wide Bay for granted

    Politics MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders says the Commonwealth Government will have "blood on its hands” if major upgrades to the Bruce Highway aren't...

    NEW LOOK: Moncrieff's facelift complete

    NEW LOOK: Moncrieff's facelift complete

    Entertainment Revamped theatre opens its doors

    Folau's gay comment based in faith, says pastor

    Folau's gay comment based in faith, says pastor

    News Non-issue for local rugby player

    SOLD: Council buys popular riverfront restaurant's building

    SOLD: Council buys popular riverfront restaurant's building

    Council News The building where The Rock Bar and Grill is situated has been sold.

    Local Partners