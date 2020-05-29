‘Selfish’ 400km Macca’s run angers

Two Brits have caused outrage after revealing they travelled more than 400km to get a Macca's fix.

A handful of McDonald's restaurants in the UK have recently reopened after the fast-food giant closed its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the nearest one to Ryan Hall and Paisley Hamilton was three hours away.

Their cravings clearly too much to deal with after eight weeks without their favourite food, the Macca's fans hopped into the car, driving from Hull to Peterborough, 214km away.

Once there, Ryan and Paisley sat in a 30-minute queue for the drive-through, before finally tucking into a $40 feast of chicken nuggets, Big Mac's, cheeseburgers, a Filet-O-Fish and of course fries.

However the jaunt, which took more than seven hours door-to-door and spanned across more than 400km, has been met with fierce criticism.

Ryan Hall and Paisley Hamilton have been criticised for driving more than 400km to get Macca’s in the UK during lockdown. Picture: The Sun

"NO ONE should be travelling that far for any reason.. selfish and stupid," one person fumed on Facebook.

"FFS selfish morons what about the air pollution!!!? Get a life and DECENCY," another agreed.

However others saw the funny side, joking about the pair's order and mocking the fact they had tucked into a Filet-O-Fish.

"Worst thing about this is the fillet o fish!! Wtf!" one said.

"I'm more concerned on why they brought a Filet-O-Fish," another wrote.

"They ordered a Filet-O-Fish are you kidding me," someone else mused.

While some teased the pair were "McLoving it".

It took seven hours to get there and back. Picture: The Sun Custom Crop 650 x 680

Ryan, who drove the pair on their massive Macca's run in his Fiat 500, told The Sun: "We didn't really think it through. Our 15-minute meal ended up taking us nearly seven hours.

"It was definitely a 'F**k it' moment which actually ended up costing me a lot of money. But I'd do it all again. It was so worth it."

He said the pair ate their meal in the car in the Macca's carpark, explaining they left at 2pm and got home around 9pm.

"Lockdown has been quite boring so we decided to make it a spontaneous, fun day out," he said. "We took the scenic route along the coast, it was such a lovely sunny day and we were really excited.

"Even the queue was a highlight. I had my car soft-top down, blasting out Rain On Me by Lady Gaga. Everyone else there was joining in with the mini rave."

The trip came after McDonald's in the UK reopened 39 drive-throughs, including six in Peterborough after being closed completely for eight weeks.

In Australia, drive-throughs have remained open, despite lockdown. But across the ditch in New Zealand, they closed temporarily too - creating a huge queues when they recently reopened.

