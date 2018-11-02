Executed gangster’s underworld secrets

Police have not yet released information but it is believed he was involved in a drug deal. Picture: Proto Thema

Police have not yet released information but it is believed he was involved in a drug deal. Picture: Proto Thema

FORMER Aussie gangster John Macris was living the high life in self-imposed exile in Athens, socialising with the rich and famous, while secretly suspected of importing large amounts of drugs into Australia through his Sydney connections.

Police are now probing the Athens underworld for clues to the 46-year-old's overnight execution at the hands of three hitmen, one of whom blasted three bullets into his chest outside his home in the seaside suburb of Voula.

Top Sydney gangster John Macris at the scene. Picture: Proto Thema

Top Sydney gangster John Macris has been gunned down in the chest in a seaside suburb of Athens, Greek. Picture: Ekathimerini



A sworn enemy of the Ibrahim family, the father-of-two has previously clashed with Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim, who punched him out when they clashed across neighbouring tables at the VIP section of a popular Mykonos nightclub in 2010.

Two years later he was blamed for the near-fatal shooting of John's brother, Fadi Ibrahim.

Fadi and Michael Ibrahim were then accused of plotting to kill Macris in revenge but were later cleared.

But NSW authorities have ruled out rivalry with the Ibrahim family as a motive for the shooting early yesterday.

The Greek seaside town of Voula in Athens. Picture: Instagram

"That feud's well and truly over," a NSW detective said.

Greek police believe Macris, who earned the sobriquet "Australo" (Aussie) in Greece, was immersed in a large drugs deal.

Intelligence reports have also connected the prominent nightclub owner and convicted drug dealer to a number of highly placed expat bikies, ­including former Coman­chero boss Mark Buddle and Marco Coffin.

Greek nightclub sources say he had strong links to former Sydney nightclub bouncer James Dalamangos, 47, who is wanted for murder by NSW police.

"There are some very dangerous people in the Greek underworld and doing business with them can be deadly," an Australian law enforcement officer said.

"He hasn't been in Australia for years and while he may still be doing business it would be unlikely his murder has any Sydney connection."

John Macris

The businessman was gunned down as he was getting out of his car.

Witnesses said one of the hitmen pulled the trigger on a 9mm pistol while shouting in Greek, "I'm going to finish him off."

Macris collapsed as his wife Viktoria Karida's screams rang out. His father Stelios, 85, was seen weeping on his son's body, crying, "Please, tell me my son's not dead."

The Daily Telegraph understands a memorial service for the one-time John Ibrahim rival is to be held today.

His execution has left both his Greek and Australian ­connections stunned.

Viktoria Karida has been living in Athens with Macris for the past seven years. Picture: Instagram

For the past seven years, the Greek-Australian has lived in exile in Athens socialising with city's oligarchs, shipowners, singers and media stars and was often seen gracing the pages of the glossy Greek tabloid mags with his TV presenter and former Playboy model wife Karida, with whom he shares a young daughter, Alexandra, and son Achilles.

The brazen yet shrewd gangster was unheeding in his drug dealings and once confessed in court to recklessly using his father, then 75, as a drug mule to transport $13 million or 50 kilograms of methamphetamine oil - enough to make $12.5 million worth of the drug ice - in the back of a Ford Falcon.

Viktoria Karida is also a former Playboy model. Picture: Instagram

He admitted on the witness stand in 2014 it was a "low, dog act".

He was also jailed for two years and three months for supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and handling suspected stolen goods, cutting short his three-year "tempestuous" romance with Sweaty Betty owner Roxy Jacenko in 2005.

Macris, a man said to appreciate his women in "volume and quantity", was married at the time.

Jacenko remained friendly with John's brother Alex and was spotted having coffee­ with him last year.

Police have not yet released information but it is believed he was involved in a drug deal. Picture: Proto Thema

John Ibrahim with associates and friends at Royal North Shore Hospital following the shooting of his brother Fadi in 2009.

Known for his love of fast cars, designer clothes and beautiful women, the gangster with a swagger owns three mansions in Sydney including one in Mosman, where Jon Macris was raised, and a string of clubs and properties in Athens.

He grew up on the north shore enjoying a privileged upbringing and in late 2000s went into partnership in the Goodbar nightclub on Oxford Street with another gangster, Todd O'Connor, who was later murdered.

Roxy Jacenko with John Macris’ brother Alex. Picture: Backgrid

"John Macris had dreams of taking over Kings Cross and had a few bikie connections, mainly with the Comanchero club," said a former detective who had dealt with him.

"But it never eventuated, he ran away to Greece because he knew he was being worked on for some large drug importations," he said.

A warrant for Macris' arrest was issued in 2013, stating he would be arrested as soon as he set foot in Australia, after failing to show up for sentencing for driving while disqualified until September 2018.

Since relocating to Athens, Macris was a partner in My Services, a company offering private security, but also hospitality and cleaning staff.

His brother Alex Macris splits his time between Athens and Sydney with his billionaire chicken heiress wife Jessica Ingham, from whom he recently split.