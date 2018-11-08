Menu
Peri King has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man with a liquor bottle and is representing himself in Maroochydore District Court.
Self-styled 'lawyer' held in custody for $14 theft

Chloe Lyons
8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN who successfully defended himself at trial against assault allegations had little time to celebrate after he was sent back to prison to face a $14 stealing charge.

Peri King (pictured) was found not guilty of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company, stealing and enter dwelling with intent in Maroochydore District Court last Thursday.

Representing himself, Mr King argued the assault victim had falsely identified him to police.

It was alleged Mr King hit Christopher Caulfield three times in the head with a bottle of Sambuca after going to his Cooribah home with a co-accused.

Mr King appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday via video link from prison to face a count of stealing from April 2017 which he hadn't been granted bail on.

He was also facing the original assault charge, despite already being acquitted in a higher court.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said it was "complete mystery" as to why the assault charge had come back before the court.

The charge was withdrawn by police.

Ms Baldwin ordered Mr King be convicted and not further punished for the charge of stealing due to the additional time he spent behind bars.

He was also required to pay restitution to the victim business.

Ms Baldwin suggested Mr King turn his life around and start studying law due to his legal win.

