UPDATE: Resident who raised results concern cleared of virus

A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19. Photo: contributed

UPDATE Thursday 9.25am:

THE Gladstone resident who raised concerns about confusion over when he would receive his Covid-19 test results has confirmed his test was negative.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Observer on Tuesday that he was still waiting for results from the test he had on Friday at Gladstone Hospital.

At one stage he was told he would receive a phone call if it was positive, but he would not be called if it was negative.

That same day he was told that information was incorrect, and he would be called regardless of the results.

On Wednesday afternoon he was informed his results were negative.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said they understood members of the community were concerned and anxious about COVID-19.

"Testing is a critical, key element in the successful management and containment of any contagious illness," they said.

"It is critical to get that process right, and ensure the results are accurate.

"The testing process can take several days, depending on a variety of factors."

Earlier, Wednesday:

A GLADSTONE resident in self-quarantine after being tested for Covid-19 has raised concerns after he says he received conflicting information on when his results would be available.

After he was tested on Friday, the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, was told he would receive his results within 24 to 48 hours.

But he claims that on Monday when he phoned the hospital he was told if he was not called his result would have been negative.

This was despite a pamphlet he received after being discharged stating he would receive a phone call with the test results.

"In my mind it's dangerous," he said.

After phoning the hospital back later in the day, he was told the information was incorrect and he would receive a phone call with his results, even if they were negative.

The wait time for his results has now blown out to 72 hours, but as of yesterday afternoon he had not received any information.

The resident has remained in self-quarantine and hopes to receive his results from his GP today.

"If you've been in contact with someone who has been overseas in the past two to three weeks, get yourself tested, even if you're feeling fine," he said.

Queensland Health has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases in the Gladstone region, however, as of Tuesday afternoon there were 78 cases across the state.

Testing is available for people who are feeling unwell and have travelled to overseas in the past 14 days or have had contact with a confirmed case of novel coronavirus. More than 1200 tests are being conducted across Queensland each day, while more than 10,000 tests in public laboratories and a similar number in the private sector have been conducted.