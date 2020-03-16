Self-quarantine: What it means, how to get things, keeping active

WITH the COVID-19 situation constantly developing, precautions are being made at a federal, state and local level to reduce the spread of the virus, including self-quarantine measures.

Self-quarantine means staying in your home, hotel room or provided accommodation, and not leaving for the period you are required to quarantine.

Queensland Health advise that only people who usually live in the household should be in the home - do not allow visitors into the home.

As of today, if you have been overseas - even if you are feeling well - Queensland Health has advised that you need to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date you left the overseas country.

If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and are feeling unwell, call your doctor immediately.

According to their website, you must also self-quarantine if you have been in close contact with someone who already has coronavirus.

Queensland Health has provided some tips boredom busters during your two week isolation period.

"While you're self-quarantining, if you start to feel unwell and develop any symptoms at all, but especially a fever or shortness of breath, a cough or a respiratory illness, you should seek immediate medical attention," Queensland Health said.

"Call ahead to your GP and tell them your travel history so they can prepare for your visit."

In order to help people who are in self-quarantine and need to get things, Queensland Health is partnering with the Australian Red Cross.

This service will see regular phone calls made to check-in on the person's wellbeing and to identify any practical support they may need help with.

This could include organising the delivery of groceries, access to educational materials, replacement of medications etc.

Queensland Health advise talk to the other members of the family about the infection and understanding novel coronavirus will reduce anxiety within the household.

Among other suggestions, the health department encourages those in self-isolation to call, email or use social media to contact friends and family.

It is also recommended that those in self-quarantine to exercise regularly.

"Options could include exercise DVDs, dancing, floor exercises, yoga, walking around the backyard or using home exercise equipment," the Queensland Health website states.

"Exercise is a proven treatment for stress and depression."

To reduce chances of "boredom, stress and conflict" during isolation, the department suggests arrange to work or study from home, while taking up board games, crafts, drawing and reading rather than relying on television and technology.

When your 14 days are up, if you don't have any symptoms, you are "free to go about your usual activities and return to work, school, childcare, TAFE and university".

Symptoms reported in identified cases of COVID-19 include: fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

If you require a medical certificate, you will need to see a GP.

People who are self-quarantined must call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for further advice and to register for support.

Staff at 13 HEALTH can connect people through to a local public health unit and other health support services.

Queensland Health state that if a person is suspected to have breached the voluntarily quarantine notice they will initially work closely with the person to ensure they not only understand their obligations, but also the importance and seriousness of self-quarantine under the current global circumstances.

There are additional compliance measures available to Queensland Health under the Public Health Act 2005, and any further failure to comply may be subject to enforced quarantine and receiving fines of up to $13,345 and other penalties.

Taking the following simple precautions you can take to stop the spread of viruses:

• Clean your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your face, nose and mouth. And avoid shaking hands.

• Stay home if you are unwell.

• Avoid contact with anyone who is unwell - try to stay 1.5m away from anyone coughing or sneezing

There is now the coronavirus quiz on Queensland Health's website for those who are worried.

You can take the quiz here.