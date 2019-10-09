Fate of Sekisui development to be handed down soon

An appeal against Sekisui House’s development approval for Yaroomba will come to a head next month in the Maroochydore Planning and Environment Court.

THE fate of a proposed multi-residential and resort development at Yaroomba will be decided by an appeal set to begin in the Maroochydore Planning and Environment Court on November 18.

Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council have appealed the Sunshine Coast Council decision to allow SH Coolum Pty Ltd (Sekisui House) to construct a resort complex, multiple dwellings for permanent and short-term accommodation, a shopping complex, educational establishment and surf life saving amenities on beachside land opposite Palmer Coolum Resort.

The parties were in the Planning and Environment Court in Brisbane on Tuesday for a directions' hearing.

A further directions' hearing was scheduled for November 8 ahead of the appeal proper beginning on November 18.

Development Watch was being represented by p&e Law, Maroochydore, the council by its legal department and SH Coolum Pty Ltd by Corrs Chambers Westgarth.

The Planning and Environment Court in Maroochydore has been booked for 14 sitting days extending through to December 6 this year.

The development was subject to nearly 11,000 properly-made submissions more than 9000 of which opposed the project.

Community groups have stepped up fundraising to support the Development Watch appeal.

They are opposed to the approval due to its conflict with the 2014 Sunshine Coast Council Planning Scheme relating to height and density and because of potential traffic and environmental impacts.

The council has supported the proposal based largely on it including a "five-star" 220-room resort hotel, extension of the Coastal Pathway and creation of a beachside park.