Smoke rises behind one of the cannabis crops allegedly discovered by emergency services during a grass fire at Strathdickie.
Crime

Seized cannabis crops worth an estimated $1m

9th Oct 2018 2:21 PM
POLICE attending a fire at a property in Strathdickie have stumbled on three cannabis crops estimated to be worth more than a million dollars.

Officers from Proserpine and Whitsunday stations were called by fire crews to a blaze that had broken containment lines on Laurina Drive about 2.40pm on October 5.

A subsequent search of a neighbouring property allegedly uncovered the three large separate crops, which included more than 270 mature plants between 1.6 and 1.8 metres tall.

Police allege they also located a further 2.5 kilograms of cannabis stashed at various locations on the property.

A 44-year-old Strathdickie man was arrested at the scene and charged with producing a dangerous drug, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of anything used in the commission of a crime and possession of utensils.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 8.

Mackay Daily Mercury

