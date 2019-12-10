Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has nothing but unpleasant memories of her time at Saturday Night Live, describing the behind-the-scenes environment as “miserable”.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has nothing but unpleasant memories of her time at Saturday Night Live, describing the behind-the-scenes environment as “miserable”.
Entertainment

Actor's ‘miserable’ stint at ‘sexist’ Saturday Night Live

by Melissa Roberto
10th Dec 2019 6:00 PM

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is opening up about her negative experience working on Saturday Night Live.

Louis-Dreyfus got her start on the NBC comedy show back in 1982 and remained a cast member for three seasons. Speaking to Stephen Colbert at a Montclair Film event in Newark, New Jersey, the actress admitted she was "miserable" during her three-year stint on the show.

"It was a pretty brutal time, but it was a very informative time for me," she told Colbert via Daily Mail.

A factor that played into her negative view of the show was its stereotypes and wild behaviour she was initially "naive" to. She had dropped out of Northwestern University before graduation to join the show.

 

 

"It was very sexist - very sexist," Louis-Drefyus stressed, adding that people on set "were doing crazy drugs at the time".

At age 21, Louis-Dreyfus said she "didn't really understand how the dynamics of the place worked".

Looking back now, the actress now realises the experience helped her make better decisions about work projects.

"It is so important and so basic, but I just felt like, 'I don't have to; I don't have to do this. I don't have to walk and crawl through this kind of nasty glass if it's not ultimately going to be fulfilling'," she explained to Colbert.

"And so that's how I sort of moved forward from that moment, and I sort of applied that kind of 'fun metre' to every job I've had since, and it definitely has been very helpful."

The funny woman added that she "bonded" with co-star Larry David over their "miserable" experiences on the late-night show in the 1980s. David later helped co-create Seinfeld, where Louis-Dreyfus' lead character of Elaine Benes skyrocketed her to fame.

 

The actress’ ‘Elaine dance’ became legendary. Picture: Everett Collection.
The actress’ ‘Elaine dance’ became legendary. Picture: Everett Collection.

NBC has garnered much criticism in recent months over a handful of #metoo allegations, and most recently, the network was put on blast by celebrities standing behind former America's Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.

Variety reported last month that Union, 47, had spoken out against the network after enduring an alleged "toxic" workplace environment at the show. The actress then swiftly exited the show, with many of her supporters believing she was unjustly fired.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo was one of the first to call out NBC for its treatment after Union's departure.

"Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate this and it's okay," she wrote on the social media platform.

 

Gabrielle Union was recently fired from America’s Got Talent. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File
Gabrielle Union was recently fired from America’s Got Talent. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Last week, Union tweeted that she had a "productive" five-hour meeting with NBC executives.

She explained: "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a representative for NBC said the "initial conversation was candid and productive".

"While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution," NBC continued.

Meanwhile, Linda Vester, an ex-NBC correspondent and former Fox News anchor who accused NBC News' Tom Brokaw of sexual misconduct, has repeatedly called for NBC to investigate the alleged complaints.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission

julia louis-dreyfus saturday night live sexism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

        premium_icon CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

        Rural What's better than one baby cow? Two baby cows. Farmer Bindi Branch celebrates rare birth of twin calves.

        Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        premium_icon Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        News With nearly 300 cases of unlawful entry reported since December last year Sure...

        Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        News THE difference between an inquiry and a Building Queensland report into Paradise...

        Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        premium_icon Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        Crime A MAN has been served a hefty fine after he damaged a device that was monitoring...