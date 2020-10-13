Seibold uncovers more high-profile names in troll war

Anthony Seibold has been handed more high-profile names as he continues to heap pressure on the game to act against the social media trolls who made his final days in ­office a living hell.

The former Brisbane coach appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday night, discussing the pain he and his family suffered after he was the victim of a smear campaign on social media that many believe was designed to destabilise his position at the Broncos.

The former Broncos coach hired European cybercrime experts to track down those responsible for starting and spreading the vile rumours, and it is understood those investigations are continuing.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on Kayo. Every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

As a result, Seibold was handed more names late last week, at least one of them believed to be a well-known identity working within the game.

The names remain a closely-guarded secret as investigations continue into the online slurs.

The 60 Minutes report alleged that one of the people responsible for cultivating and spreading the rumours against Seibold was an employee of the NSW Rugby League.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden was mortified at the suggestion.

That was the first time he had heard of accusations against someone within his organisation and he moved quickly to clarify the situation, speaking to both Seibold and the NRL.

The NSWRL released a statement on Monday denying any of their full-time employees were involved. Trodden is expected to meet Seibold in the next week to gain more clarity around the identity of the person and he has promised to take action if necessary.

In the interim, he said that trolling should and would not be tolerated.

"I have had the opportunity today to have a number of conversations with various representatives of the NRL and Anthony Seibold," Trodden said.

"While the various parties are unable to provide the identity of the person involved because of ongoing police investigations, I am confident that the person is not a full-time employee of NSWRL.

"Trolling is appalling … and action should be taken if it is properly proven."

"Equally, it is really important for me, as CEO of NSWRL, to make it clear that none of our full-time employees are involved in the alleged behaviour and it's also important that our reputation is not unfairly tarnished."

It is understood the latest names that have been supplied to Seibold are not linked to the NSWRL.

Seibold also took his findings to both the NSW and Queensland police. Neither has acted on the evidence, although it is understood their investigations are ongoing.